It’s official, Romelu Lukaku is on his way back to Chelsea. 10 years (almost to the day) after the Blues bought the Belgian from Anderlecht, he’s making his return to the club he never stopped loving. Lukaku is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He led Inter Milan to a Serie A title and was a key cog in Antonio Conte’s side. He now joins Thomas Tuchel’s Champions of Europe and will look to be the front man that Chelsea has been missing since Diego Costa’s departure after Conte’s Premier League winning season with the Blues.