Rookie Harris' task: Improve Steelers' NFL-worst run game

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris enjoys a challenge. In his rookie season, Harris, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, will be tasked with playing behind a revamped offensive line, while also helping to improve a rushing attack that ranked last in the NFL last season. “My job...

www.foxsports.com

