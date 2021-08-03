Rookie Harris' task: Improve Steelers' NFL-worst run game

Harris rushed seven times for 22 yards and secured his only target for three yards during the Steelers' 16-3 preseason win over the Cowboys in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. The rookie first-round pick, who's slated to see action in all four preseason games according to head coach Mike Tomlin, got a solid allotment of work in Thursday's contest, beginning with the Steelers' opening drive. Harris looked impressive while churning out a pair of five- and six-yard gains apiece over the three possessions he participated in, and his remaining unproductive runs appeared to largely be the result of subpar blocking. Pittsburgh unsurprisingly played things fairly close to the vest on offense in its opening exhibition, but there's been plenty of rumblings about Harris potentially being split out wide at times during the regular season in order to capitalize on his above-average receiving skills.