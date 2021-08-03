Put the Phone Down: 5 Ways to Be Intentional with Your Children

We all dread that moment when someone asks for your number and you don't want to give it to them. Not only is turning someone down awkward in general, but it unfortunately means it’s time to put in some serious emotional labor. When a guy asks for your number out of nowhere, you quickly have to decide if it’s safe to just say no outright. How do you soften the rejection so that you don't hurt their feelings or make them upset? What if they won’t take no for an answer? Do you have an exit plan? Bottom line: It's a lot of strategizing in a short amount of time, and it’s not always clear how to say no when someone asks for your number.