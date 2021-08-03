Cancel
Iowa State

Police Arrest Husband of Iowa Woman Found Dead Near River

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested and charged the husband of a woman whose remains were found in the Des Moines River. Gregory Allen Showalter, 61, of Ottumwa, turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday morning in the death of 60-year-old Elizabeth Showalter, also of Ottumwa. Her body was found by a hiker Sunday afternoon, a day after she was reported missing by family members.

