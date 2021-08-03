10 Best Practices to Ensure a Smooth CCaaS Migration

Gaurav Singh is the founder and CEO of Verloop.io, the world's leading Conversational AI for Customer Support. Consumers' expectations continue to change as many people shift to digital channels for researching, shopping and customer service needs. Companies around the globe are adapting to these evolving needs by becoming more consumer-centric. Many are striving to offer more personalized experiences and are addressing customer needs through a multichannel approach. Customer experience has gained more importance as a factor influencing consumers' buying decisions. According to research by PwC, 73% of the people surveyed point to it as an important factor, and 65% consider a great experience to be more influential than advertising.
