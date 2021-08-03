Cancel
NFL training camp updates: Cam Newton and Derek Carr shine, pads come on, more

By ESPN Staff
ABC7 Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday's 2021 NFL training camp practices were highlighted by several teams practicing in pads for the first time and quarterback news. Cam Newton had a big day for the New England Patriots as he works to cement his role as the starter entering the season,Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence bounced back from a rough Monday outing with a strong day, andLas Vegas RaidersquarterbackDerek Carr is clicking with 2020 first-round draft pick and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

