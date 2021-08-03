NFL training camp updates: Cam Newton and Derek Carr shine, pads come on, more
Tuesday's 2021 NFL training camp practices were highlighted by several teams practicing in pads for the first time and quarterback news. Cam Newton had a big day for the New England Patriots as he works to cement his role as the starter entering the season,Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence bounced back from a rough Monday outing with a strong day, andLas Vegas RaidersquarterbackDerek Carr is clicking with 2020 first-round draft pick and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.abc7.com
