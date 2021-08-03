Calhoun County Fair Week Schedule August 14th through 21st

The Calhoun County Fair started in 1848, making it Michigan's longest-running county fair. Calhoun County fair week is less than two weeks away. Opening day is Saturday, August 14, 2021. Tickets for events are on sale now. You can purchase tickets for just the events you wish to attend or there is an option to purchase 'Mega Passes' that allow purchasers to attend all Grandstand events for one discounted price. Click here to purchase tickets. There's good news for those short on cash as multiple free events are scheduled each day.