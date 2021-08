As of Monday, Aug. 9, the total number of active cases among Provincetown residents had decreased to 23 from a high of 253, according to Town Manager Alex Morse. An outbreak that affected at least 900 people who were in some way connected to early July activities in Provincetown sent the case counts soaring. Eight hospitalizations have been reported to date associated with the cluster, with six in Massachusetts and two out-of-state, and no deaths have been reported, according to Morse.