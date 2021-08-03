UPDATE: Missing Persons Case Tragically Turns to Death Investigation
UPDATE: Salem - The search for Dillon W. Burgan, a missing southern Indiana man, tragically turned into a death investigation after his body was located late Tuesday. Late Tuesday evening, a local farmer contacted Washington County Sheriff Brent Miller after finding an article of clothing in one of his fields. The farm is located off SR-135, approximately four miles south of Salem. The farm is on the opposite side of the highway and just east of where Dillan Burgan was last seen.www.eaglecountryonline.com
