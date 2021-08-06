Americans are very willing to take pay cuts to never go into the office again

A large percentage of Americans are willing to give up a lot — including part of their hard-earned salaries — to continue working from home.

A new survey conducted by insurance company Breeze found that 65 percent of American employees whose jobs can be done remotely would willingly take a 5 percent pay cut to continue to work from home. While five percent might not seem like much at a first glance, for many these of those queried, that figure occasionally represented multiple years’ worth of annual raises.

What’s more, many employees are even willing to forego even more . Breeze also found that 38 percent of respondents would take a 10 percent pay cut, 18 percent would big adieu to 20 percent, and 15 percent would even forfeit 25 percent of their pay-check. While this might seem shocking, a study last year may point to this being an adequate trade-off: Americans are collecting saving approximately $411 million a day in commuting expenses by working remotely. On a national average, Americans save $325 a month while working from home, according to Credit Ninja — though some states are saving much more. New Yorkers are saving $475 monthly, for example, and Alaskans have kept a whopping $654 extra in the bank as a result of not commuting.

Americans are willing to surrender other benefits to stay at home, too. Half would discontinue vision insurance benefits while nearly have would drop dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance and 25 percent of their paid time off. Meanwhile, over half said they would be willing to make even more extreme — and inconvenient — modifications to their life to ensure they keep their WFH set-ups. Over fifty percent said they would happily quit social media, Netflix or their favourite streaming service and/or Amazon for an entire year.

Out of all groups surveyed, Generation X and Millennials were most likely to accept a pay cut in return for perpetual remote work, while Gen Z was most likely to take on an extra 10 hours of work.