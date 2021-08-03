Council to cite dumpster owners for nuisance

Gavin Stone | Anson Record The dumpster in the parking lot across from the Ansonia Theatre on South Rutherford Street on Monday afternoon. The dumpster is full with two full trash bags on the ground next to it, one of which is broken.

WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Town Council agreed Monday to cite the tenant who own the dumpster across from the Ansonia Theatre for a code violation, saying the dumpster has become what Mayor Bill Thacker called an “eyesore.”

Several of the council members and Police Chief Thedis Spencer said they had received many calls from the public, including Ansonia staff and patrons, complaining about the appearance of the dumpster, which sits near the middle of the parking lot directly across the street from the Ansonia on South Rutherford Street.

According to Thacker, prior conversations with the owner of the property ended with the owner saying that the dumpster is part of a contract that would cost money to break. Councilman Bobby Usrey inquired at the meeting Monday how much it would cost to break the contract, saying it might be worth it for the sake of the appearance of downtown.

“As much as I’m hearing about it, if it was a reasonable amount I’d just — for the benefit of the town — I’d say we pay the bill that could break the contract,” Usrey said.

Town Manager David Edwards said that the tenants of the building adjacent to the parking lot would be legally responsible for the dumpster, rather than the owner of the property, though Edwards wasn’t certain which tenant owns it.

The council members agreed that the dumpster had become a health hazard and public nuisance due to its use as a community dumpster, rather than a private one as intended. They said they’ve seen the public leave trash on the ground even when the dumpster is empty, and Monday afternoon there were two bags on the ground next to the packed receptacle.

“I just think we need to send a message and send it quick that we’re not going to tolerate it,” said Councilman Fred Davis, who broached the issue at the Monday meeting.

Edwards said the issue is that the dumpster is not secured, whether with a lock or some kind of barrier, to help keep it in order. He added that it’s a “disaster out there.” Spencer said the dumpster has been there for about 3-4 years, though the complaints have been coming in more recently.

“They’re allowed by our ordinance to have their own dumpsters if they’re going to pay for it,” Edwards said. “But they can’t have it to where it’s causing a public nuisance.”