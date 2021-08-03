Cancel
Brooklyn Nets adding Patty Mills, retaining Bruce Brown, agents say

abc7ny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets are adding free-agent guard Patty Mills and are retaining restricted free-agent guard Bruce Brown, who is signing his qualifying offer. Mills has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Nets, his agent, Steven Heumann of CAA Basketball, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a player option.

abc7ny.com

NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Has Bold Message For The Boston Celtics

An Eastern Conference rivalry is beginning to emerge by way of Team USA connections. After today’s bronze medal game between Australia and Slovenia, U.S. superstar Kevin Durant celebrated with his new teammate Patty Mills, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. Leading the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBANew York Post

Gregg Popovich ‘felt badly’ about knocking Patty Mills out of Olympics

First, Gregg Popovich lost Patty Mills to the Nets, then his team eliminated him from the Summer Olympics. Neither made the Spurs’ coach very happy. The United States men’s basketball team’s coach didn’t want to lose, but he couldn’t help but feel for the 32-year-old Mills in what could be his Olympic finale after the US rallied from a 15-point deficit to knock off the Boomers, 97-78, to advance to Friday night’s gold medal game in Tokyo.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: DeAndre' Bembry Signs with Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' defense just got a little bit better. The team has reportedly agreed to sign former Toronto Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 27-year-old guard played in 51 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Patty Mills, Dwight Howard and other Lakers free agency options

For the Lakers, landing Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards via trade was the splashiest move in the NBA so far heading into the free-agency period, which starts Monday. By sending out Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson, the Lakers now have just...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant celebrates with Patty Mills during Olympics medal ceremony

Friday — or Saturday in Japan — was a good day for Kevin Durant. After all, he led Team USA to a win in the gold medal game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s basketball tournament with a sensational performance against France. He was not the only member of the Brooklyn Nets who got to see his country’s flag raised during the medal ceremonies, though. Patty Mills of Australia also stood on the podium, with his team defeating Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the bronze medal contest.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Spurs quick to replace Patty Mills with Australian MVP

After losing 32-year old Australian guard Patty Mills on a 2-year $12M deal to the Brooklyn Nets, the San Antonio Spurs were quick to add another Aussie to their team. The Spurs have signed 2021 NBL Grand Final MVP Jock Landale on a two-year deal, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Australian center Jock Landale — […] The post Spurs quick to replace Patty Mills with Australian MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

SA Spurs: Patty Mills' Olympic play affects his free agency

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills is set to enter free agency in August while also representing his home country of Australia in the Olympics. Mills has a chance to show off his skills on an international stage and immediately took advantage by leading the Australian national team to an upset victory over Team USA on July 13. Mills has had some impressive games of his own, carrying the Aussies to an Olympic win over Nigeria with a stuffed stat line of 25 points, 5 threes, 6 assists, and 4 steals.
NBAPosted by
MountaineerMaven

How Will Jevon Carter Fit With the Brooklyn Nets?

Hours before the 2021 NBA Draft, ESPN NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski announced the Phoenix Suns traded Jevon Carter to the Brooklyn Nets for Landry Shamet and the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Carter played a small role for Phoenix during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 4.1 points, 1.5...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Bruce Brown: Tendered qualifying offer

Brown was extended a qualifying offer by the Nets on Wednesday, making him a restricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. In his first season with the Nets, Brown appeared in 65 games and averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals across 22.3 minutes per game. On the season, the 2018 second-round pick shot a career-high 55.6 percent from the field. It is unknown what type of market the 24-year-old will draw, but Brooklyn will want to keep him around as his versatility allowed them to overcome injuries during their playoff run.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets considered leading candidate for Bucks sharpshooter

After injuries and bad luck forced the Brooklyn Nets to exit the postseason early, they had to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bryn Forbes, and the Milwaukee Bucks blitz through the playoffs and take home the 2020-21 NBA Championship. While Giannis and Khris Middleton did most of the scoring, Forbes played a...
NBANewsday

Nets add veterans Patty Mills, James Johnson and bring back Bruce Brown

On the first full day of NBA free-agent negotiations, things heated up quickly for the Nets as general manager Sean Marks moved to add a veteran presence to the roster with a trio of signings that included using the taxpayer mid-level exception for coveted shooter Patty Mills, who reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth $12 million.
NBAInsideHoops

Brooklyn Nets sign James Johnson

The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward James Johnson. Johnson has appeared in 685 games (232 starts) across 12 seasons with New Orleans (2021), Dallas (2020-21), Minnesota (2020), Miami (2016-20), Toronto (2014-16 and 2011-12), Memphis (2013-14), Sacramento (2012-13) and Chicago (2009-11), recording averages of 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.6 minutes per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. The 34-year-old split the 2020-21 campaign between New Orleans and Dallas, appearing in 51 games and averaging 7.2 points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20.5 minutes per game. Johnson has made five postseason appearances in his career, including helping lead the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016. The Cheyenne, Wyo., native was originally selected with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft by Chicago after spending two seasons (2007-09) at Wake Forest, where he was a two-time All-ACC Third Team selection.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Blake Griffin: Remains with Brooklyn

Griffin agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Nets on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Griffin showed that he has plenty left in the tank after joining the Nets in March, averaging 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 38 games. Barring any additions in the frontcourt, he'll open the 2021 campaign as the team's starting center, though it remains to be seen whether he can make it through an entire NBA season given his injury history. Griffin has played in just 64 total games over the last two years.
NBAPounding The Rock

The Celtics are rumored to be interested in signing Patty Mills

According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, the Boston Celtics have listed Patty Mills as one of their free agent targets. This shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise considering Boston’s lack of backcourt depth. While many Spurs fans would undoubtedly be sad to see Mills potentially leave, it makes sense for him to go elsewhere considering the surplus of guards that San Antonio has on its roster. Going to Boston likely ensures that Mills would be able to play in some meaningful playoff games as well, something that isn’t a guarantee if he stays on the Spurs.
NBAexpressnews.com

Patty Mills, the longest-tenured Spurs player, is headed to Nets

Patty Mills is Brooklyn bound. The irrepressible Australian guard who in 10 years with the Spurs morphed from towel-waver to flag-bearer for the franchise's culture, has agreed to a two-year, $12-million pact to join the Nets. The 32-year-old reserve leaves San Antonio -- where he had become as ingrained in...

