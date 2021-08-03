Sweet Tea Pasta Salad by Milo’s

I made this glorious hamburger soup yesterday for three very important reasons: One, it was so ding dang cold outside, all I could think about was soup recipes. Two, church was canceled (church? canceled? I don’t understand!) and I didn’t have anything else to do. Three, I was hungry, man. I love hamburger soup so much, because you can add whatever veggies you want: zucchini, green beans, corn, even mushrooms. It’s meaty and hearty and flavorful and satisfying. Mmmmmm! It just feels good to eat it. My kids loved every single bite of this. (And so did their mom, by the way.)