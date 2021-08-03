Cancel
Cancer

Mapping the cellular circuits behind spitting

ScienceBlog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over a decade, researchers have known that the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans can detect and avoid short-wavelength light, despite lacking eyes and the light-absorbing molecules required for sight. As a graduate student in the Horvitz lab, Nikhil Bhatla proposed an explanation for this ability. He observed that light exposure not only made the worms wriggle away, but it also prompted them to stop eating. This clue led him to a series of studies that suggested that his squirming subjects weren’t seeing the light at all — they were detecting the noxious chemicals it produced, such as hydrogen peroxide. Soon after, the Horvitz lab realized that worms not only taste the nasty chemicals light generates, they also spit them out.

scienceblog.com

NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
Sciencearxiv.org

Cellular Sensing Governs the Stability of Chemotactic Fronts

In contexts ranging from embryonic development to bacterial ecology, cell populations migrate chemotactically along self-generated chemical gradients, often forming a propagating front. Here, we theoretically show that the stability of such chemotactic fronts to morphological perturbations is determined by limitations in the ability of individual cells to sense and thereby respond to the chemical gradient. Specifically, cells at bulging parts of a front are exposed to a smaller gradient, which slows them down and promotes stability, but they also respond more strongly to the gradient, which speeds them up and promotes instability. We predict that this competition leads to chemotactic fingering when sensing is limited at too low chemical concentrations. Guided by this finding and by experimental data on E. coli chemotaxis, we suggest that the cells' sensory machinery might have evolved to avoid these limitations and ensure stable front propagation. Finally, as sensing of any stimuli is necessarily limited in living and active matter in general, the principle of sensing-induced stability may operate in other types of directed migration such as durotaxis, electrotaxis, and phototaxis.
Diseases & Treatmentsmlo-online.com

Cellular defect in familial and sporadic forms of ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a rapidly progressive and fatal degenerative disease affecting the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. “Sporadic” or non-inherited ALS, accounts for roughly 90% percent of cases, and 10% of cases are due to known genetic mutations. By...
HealthChiropractic Economics

Restoring Mitochondrial Function and Addressing Cellular Aging

Join Dr. Dan Kalish for this live webinar and learn how cellular aging and mitochondrial health can be addressed with nutritional solutions. Examine how mitochondria make energy and what key nutrients can be used to restore mitochondrial health and address cellular aging processes. Explore in detail the production and utilization...
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: Molecular logic of cellular diversification in the mouse cerebral cortex

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03670-5 Published online 23 June 2021. In this Article, the first name of author Tommaso Biancalani was incorrectly spelled ‘Tommasso’. The original Article has been corrected online. Author information. Author notes. Tommaso Biancalani & Aviv Regev. Present address: Genentech, South San Francisco, CA, USA. These authors contributed...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

How does the mRNA/lipid nanoparticle platform promote protective adaptive immunity against SARS-CoV-2?

Modified mRNA combined with lipid nanoparticles may be beneficial in boosting adaptive immunity against the severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Research led by Botond Z. Igyártó from Thomas Jefferson University’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology in Pennsylvania recently found that the lipid nanoparticles induce protective adaptive immune responses with antibody titers against lethal doses of the virus.
Sciencemit.edu

New method opens the door to efficient genome writing in bacteria

Biological engineers at MIT have devised a new way to efficiently edit bacterial genomes and program memories into bacterial cells by rewriting their DNA. Using this approach, various forms of spatial and temporal information can be permanently stored for generations and retrieved by sequencing the cells’ DNA. The new DNA...
CancerPhys.org

Discovery within cell cycle process to bring understanding of cellular diseases

Research from the School of Biosciences and the University of Manchester has uncovered an essential mechanism coordinating the processes of cell division and adhesion within humans. This discovery has profound potential for advancing understanding of cell adhesion signaling in cancerous tumor progression and metastasis. The research, published in the Journal...
ScienceNewswise

Researchers Track How Microbiome Bacteria Adapt to Humans via Transmission

Newswise — Beneficial bacteria in the gut microbiome use different means to transmit from one person to another which impacts their abundance in the gut and the functions they provide, new research has found. This novel research, by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, used genetic sequencing to shed new...
HealthScience Daily

An overactive sweet tooth may spell trouble for our cellular powerplants

The average American eats roughly 22 teaspoons of added sugar a day -- more than three times the recommended amount for women and more than double the recommended amount for men. Although this overconsumption is known to contribute to Type 2 diabetes and other disorders, the exact ways in which...
Sciencearxiv.org

Integrable spin chains and cellular automata with medium range interaction

We study integrable spin chains and quantum and classical cellular automata with interaction range $\ell\ge 3$. This is a family of integrable models for which there was no general theory so far. We develop an algebraic framework for such models, generalizing known methods from nearest neighbor interacting chains. This leads to a new integrability condition for medium range Hamiltonians, which can be used to classify such models. A partial classification is performed in specific cases, including $U(1)$-symmetric three site interacting models, and Hamiltonians that are relevant for interaction-round-a-face models. We find a number of models which appear to be new. As an application we consider quantum brickwork circuits of various types, including those that can accommodate the classical elementary cellular automata on light cone lattices. In this family we find that the so-called Rule150 and Rule105 models are Yang-Baxter integrable with three site interactions. We present integrable quantum deformations of these models, and derive a set of local conserved charges for them. For the famous Rule54 model we find that it does not belong to the family of integrable three site models, but we can not exclude Yang-Baxter integrability with longer interaction ranges.
ScienceEurekAlert

Cytokine increases production of “beige fat” to burn more cellular energy

An immune signal promotes the production of energy-burning “beige fat,” according to a new study publishing August 5th in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Zhonghan Yang of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, China, and colleagues. The finding may lead to new ways to reduce obesity and treat metabolic disorders. The...
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

CNM-Au8 Raises Cellular Energy in Brains of Patients in REPAIR-PD Trial

Clene Nanomedicine‘s investigational oral Parkinson’s treatment, CNM-Au8, safely and significantly increased energy metabolism in the brains of patients taking part in the Phase 2 REPAIR clinical trials, top-line results show. Greater energy metabolism is expected to lower oxidative stress in the brain, making more energy available to protect and preserve...
TheStreet

Recycling A Cell's Energy Centers To Ward Off Parkinson's Disease

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists have long known that living cells are master recyclers, constantly breaking down old parts and building them back up into new molecular machines. Now, researchers at Gladstone Institutes have taken a closer look at the life cycle of energy-generating cellular power plants—called mitochondria— inside brain cells, and how they might be recycled. They showed that genes associated with Parkinson's disease play key roles in this process.
SciencePhys.org

Memory of neuronal mitochondrial stress being passed on to their descendants

The impact of the parental experiences has been observed to extend over multiple generations in various organisms. It is therefore of significant scientific interest to determine what environmental and physical conditions could induce transgenerational effects. In a study published in Nature Cell Biology, Dr. Tian Ye's group from the Institute...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the trypanosome paraflagellar rod and insights into non-planar motility of eukaryotic cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00281-2, published online 13 July 2021. In the original publication of this Correspondence1, we missed labeling the co-first authors. The first two authors, Jiayan Zhang and Hui Wang, who have contributed to this work equally, should have been designated with a footnote of “These authors contributed equally: Jiayan Zhang, Hui Wang”. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusion of this work.
ScienceScience Now

Manipulating neuronal circuits, in concert

Perception and behavior emerge from the coordinated and orchestrated activity of neurons in brain circuits. Individual, functionally coherent neurons form ensembles, which become the building blocks of large-scale circuitry to drive the brain machinery (1). The ability to modulate brain activity in a spatiotemporal pattern with high specificity (millisecond time scale and cellular resolution) has great implications for interfacing with this sophisticated machinery. In fundamental science, it provides a powerful tool to dissect neuronal circuits in very fine detail and study causality among neural activity, circuit dynamics, and behavior (2–6). In translational medicine, it plays an important role in treating brain disorders (7, 8) and holds great promise to become a new tool for precision medicine.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Precision genetic cellular models identify therapies protective against ER stress

Cell Death Dis. 2021 Aug 5;12(8):770. doi: 10.1038/s41419-021-04045-4. Rare monogenic disorders often share molecular etiologies involved in the pathogenesis of common diseases. Congenital disorders of glycosylation (CDG) and deglycosylation (CDDG) are rare pediatric disorders with symptoms that range from mild to life threatening. A biological mechanism shared among CDG and CDDG as well as more common neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress. We developed isogenic human cellular models of two types of CDG and the only known CDDG to discover drugs that can alleviate ER stress. Systematic phenotyping confirmed ER stress and identified elevated autophagy among other phenotypes in each model. We screened 1049 compounds and scored their ability to correct aberrant morphology in each model using an agnostic cell-painting assay based on >300 cellular features. This primary screen identified multiple compounds able to correct morphological phenotypes. Independent validation shows they also correct cellular phenotypes and alleviate each of the ER stress markers identified in each model. Many of the active compounds are associated with microtubule dynamics, which points to new therapeutic opportunities for both rare and more common disorders presenting with ER stress, such as Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
CancerScienceBlog.com

“Seeing” Single Cells with Sound

If you are a researcher who wants to see how just a few cells in an organism are behaving, it is no simple task. The human body contains approximately 37 trillion cells; the fruit fly flitting around the overripe bananas on your counter might have 50,000 cells. Even Caenorhabditis elegans, a tiny worm commonly used in biological research, can have as many as 3,000 cells. So, how do you monitor a couple of microscopic specks amid all of that?
Chemistrytechnologynetworks.com

Microplastics Can Deform Cell Membranes and Impact Function

It is estimated that, since the 1950s, more than 70 million tonnes of microplastics have been dumped into the oceans due to industrial manufacturing processes. These plastics are ingested by aquatic and human organisms through water, food and the air we breathe. It is estimated that their size ranges from 0.1 microns to 5 millimeters and are made mainly of polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, polyamide and acrylics. Plastic particles the size of a micrometer are present literally everywhere: in the oceans, in the air, in the snow of the Himalayas, and even in human placentas. Toothpaste, sunscreens, common chemicals or packaging also contain plastics. And although studies indicate that the consumption of microplastics does not lead to death or immediate or food poisoning, there is growing evidence of its effects on cells at the molecular scale, which are difficult to identify experimentally.
ScienceScience Now

Effect of natural mutations of SARS-CoV-2 on spike structure, conformation, and antigenicity

As battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic continue, attention is focused on emerging variants of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus that have been deemed variants of concern because they are resistant to antibodies elicited by infection or vaccination or they increase transmissibility or disease severity. Three papers used functional and structural studies to explore how mutations in the viral spike protein affect its ability to infect host cells and to evade host immunity. Gobeil et al. looked at a variant spike protein involved in transmission between minks and humans, as well as the B1.1.7 (alpha), B.1.351 (beta), and P1 (gamma) spike variants; Cai et al. focused on the alpha and beta variants; and McCallum et al. discuss the properties of the spike protein from the B1.1.427/B.1.429 (epsilon) variant. Together, these papers show a balance among mutations that enhance stability, those that increase binding to the human receptor ACE2, and those that confer resistance to neutralizing antibodies.

