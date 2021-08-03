Cancel
Tennessee State

Four quarterbacks battle for starting job at Tennessee

By Casey Goetz
chattanoogacw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee opens fall camp on Wednesday. The biggest question everyone wants to know is who will be the Vols starting quarterback. Head coach Josh Heupel said the process will play itself out once the Vols hit the practice field. " They are going to earn their role as we go through training camp," said Heupel. "I anticipate having a starter, that doesn't mean other guys won't have an opportunity to play. What that looks like is dictated by the performance during training camp."

