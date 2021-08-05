Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ken Burns calls Mark Zuckerberg an ‘enemy of the state’

By Nadja Sayej
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAfoy_0bHkBae400

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is not a fan of Mark Zuckerberg .

Burns recently said in a podcast interview with The New York Times tech journalist Kara Swisher that Zuckerberg is “an enemy of the state” who he hopes to see incarcerated.

"This is an enemy of the state, and I mean the United States of America,” explained Burns. “He doesn’t give a s*** about us, the United States. He knows he can transcend it. He can get away to any place. And so it’s just about filthy lucre, that’s it."

Burns also criticised Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, calling her “complicit”.

“The Nuremberg of this, is if it ever happens, which it won’t, will be pretty interesting," said Burns . "The way that we’ve been able to temporise and say, ‘Oh, it’s OK, we’ll just go a little bit further,’ right?"

Last month, Burns was interviewed on MSNBC , where he said that Zuckerberg allowed "misinformation" to spread on Facebook during the “most fraught time” in US history.

In this same interview, he spoke about “Soviet style disinformation.”

“We’re at this desperate place, the convergence of all those viruses, the side effects of the misinformation and the paranoia and the lying, voter suppression,” said Burns.

“And then the rewriting of our history are saying that we’re not interested in facts. We’re not interested in the truth. We’re not interested in the many varied voices that make us up.”

“You’re going to love my memoir, Ken,” said Swisher, plugging her own book during the interview.

Burns’s most groundbreaking work was producing an award-winning docu-series called The Civil War, which was created for PBS in 1990. His documentary about the Brooklyn Bridge gained him an Academy Award nomination in 1981.

This February, PBS came under fire for not having enough diversity in its selection of filmmakers. PBS was targeted for having an “overreliance” on Burns.

The PBS filmmaker released latest film Hemingway , co-created with Lynn Nivock, in April. His forthcoming series on Muhammad Ali premieres on 19 September on PBS.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

205K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Ken Burns
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Kara Swisher
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enemy Of The State#Us History#The New York Times#Msnbc#Soviet#Academy Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Sciencenickiswift.com

What Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan Does For A Living

Like many tech wives, Priscilla Chan has taken a different approach when it comes to her career. As the wife of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Chan's credentials greatly exceed her husband's, who dropped out of Harvard University in 2005, according to Business Insider. Chan graduated from Harvard in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, then attended the UCSF School of Medicine where she obtained her pediatrics degree and founded her own school in 2016, per Inc.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

HBO’s new documentary goes places the Obama media machine might not have

There’s no shortage of films and TV series covering Barack and Michelle Obama’s lives and legacy, from Netflix’s “Becoming,” — a documentary portrait of the former first lady released by the pair’s own production company, Higher Ground — to the scripted romance “Southside With You” and the “Frontline” political biography of the 44th president, “Dreams of Obama.” So when HBO announced its three-part series “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union,” it was hard to imagine what new material or insights, if any, it had to offer.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

"An Ugly Truth" gives sneak peek as Zuckerberg becomes wartime leader

Mark Zuckerberg surprised a council of top Facebook executives in July 2018 by declaring: "Up until now, I’ve been a peacetime leader ... That’s going to change." Driving the news: The account appears in a closely held book that'll be out Tuesday, "An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination," by the N.Y. Times' Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang.
BusinessWPRI

RI pension fund sues Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica scandal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s employee retirement system is suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top executives over the Cambridge Analytica data-privacy scandal, alleging their actions caused “significant damage” to the company and long-term shareholders. Target 12 has confirmed the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island filed a...
InternetPosted by
IBTimes

Mark Zuckerberg Spent $23.4M On Security Alone In 2020

Facebook spent more than $20 million on security for its CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 alone, according to an analysis. Research from Protocol, which looked at the amount spent by big tech companies on 11 executives, found that costs for personal security rose last year due to the pandemic. Zuckerberg's security budget alone accounted for more than half of the total amount spent on the 11 executives, which was $46 million.
Internetluxurylaunches.com

While he draws a salary of $1, Facebook spent $24 million on the personal security of Mark Zuckerberg – Here are the insane amounts the top tech companies spent last year to keep their CEOs safe.

It would not be wrong to say, the tech elite of our world is running the show. The more they climb the success ladder, the more we believe that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown! Earlier this month, Anthony Di Iorio, the billionaire co-founder of Ethereum who moves around with his own personal team of bodyguards, quit the cryptocurrency world as he feels unsafe. It doesn’t come as a surprise that it’s imperative to spend millions to save the tech leaders that make billions; what’s surprising is the total sum of millions paid! Facebook spent more than $23.4 million on security costs for CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2020, according to the company’s annual executive compensation report. Zuckerberg’s security expenses are alarmingly high compared to his counterparts in the valley. Based on data compiled by Protocol below is a round-up of the cost to protect high-profile tech execs:
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Ken Burns says his staff is very diverse and that his documentaries don't take up a lot of PBS' airtime

Burns' recent comments on The New York Times' Sway podcast are in response to more than 130 filmmakers calling out PBS for over-relying on the acclaimed documentarian and calling on the network to release diversity data. Burns responded that "our crew, the people that we work with, are as diverse as you could have. The scholars that advise us are that, and so we feel comfortable about telling these complex stories." According to The Hollywood Reporter, "when Burns was asked whether his exclusive deal with PBS through 2022, which has seen him produce more than 200 hours of documentary material for the broadcaster over 40 years, meant he was 'taking up the lion’s share of attention' over other documentarians, he rejected the notion that he was 'taking up' anything, stating that he represents 'a tiny little bailiwick' and “we just make films and we work hard at promoting them and they are successful.' After explaining that he receives 'proportionately less percentage of my money from PBS than other filmmakers' and that he raises the rest on his own, the director went on to stress that 'the popularity of the films' he produces might be playing into the perception that he’s occupying more airtime than others. Being at something for several decades means 'you’re gonna accumulate,' according to Burns."
Internetsportswar.com

Go Ken Burns. Facebook in many ways is a pox upon us.

Go Ken Burns. Facebook in many ways is a pox upon us. -- HokieJay 08/04/2021 1:21PM. The Revolution eats its own, as Trotsky and Robespierre can attest. ** -- RoswellGAHokie 08/04/2021 11:16AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Video GamesComicBook

Mark Zuckerberg Wants to Create Ready Player One-Inspired Metaverse

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shared his desire to help expand the internet into a metaverse somewhat resembling the idea seen in works like Snow Crash or Ready Player One. Essentially, the idea is to expand the ways that people experience the internet. In a remote address to employees, Zuckerberg stated Facebook's various divisions would be working towards a goal across its initiatives "to help bring the metaverse to life." In an interview with The Verge, Zuckerberg elaborated on that goal, stating that it would be "the successor to the mobile internet." It would also be a joint venture on the part of many companies, as opposed to something that would be run by Facebook.
BusinessEngadget

Mark Zuckerberg says video accounts for almost half the time spent on Facebook

Facebook users are spending a lot more time watching video, and short-form video like Instagram Reels is growing fast. Speaking during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that “video now accounts for almost half of all time spent on Facebook.” And on Instagram, TikTok competitor Reels is the “largest contributor to engagement growth.”
InternetWashington Post

The metaverse is the future of our reality. Mark Zuckerberg and its other evangelists are planning for it.

Welcome to the metaverse. That sentence may sound like the beginning of a techno-dystopian film — a jargony jumble of words fit only for science fiction. And yet in Silicon Valley C-Suites it’s very real: The movers and shakers of the Internet are planning for a future in which the digital and the physical are inextricably intertwined in an all-encompassing virtual reality that allows all of us to exist together, whenever and wherever. Hence, the metaverse.
Businesschemindnews.com

FB to launch its first smart glasses with Ray-Ban, says Mark Zuckerberg

In collaboration with the Essilor Luxottica group, Facebook will debut its first pair of smart glasses from Ray-Ban. During the company’s quarterly earnings call, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg verified the news. The glasses, according to Zuckerberg, will include Ray-“iconic Ban’s form factor” and will allow users to “perform some very...
Politicssportswar.com

NSIR - wow: Ken Burns on Mark Zuckerberg:

"(He) is an enemy of the state, and I mean the United States of America. He doesn’t give a sh-t about us, the United States," Burns continued. "He knows he can transcend it. He can get away to any place. And so it’s just about filthy lucre, that’s it."

Comments / 1

Community Policy