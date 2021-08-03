Cancel
Average Cost of a Wedding in 2021 – OMG

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDress? Check! Rings? Check! Masks? It’s no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic has totally upended the wedding industry. Both state- and federal-level mandates have imposed restrictions that would rightfully make any wedding planner throw in the towel. But with 93% of couples originally set to wed in 2020 still intent on holding their nuptials, most couples are taking on this extra stressor in stride.

﻿Mr. and Mrs. Jamey and Shelley Skelly of Malone, New York are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Matthew to Jennifer Thomas, daughter of Ms. Lisa Thomas of Plainville Massachusetts. The bride and groom are both graduates of St. Lawrence University. The destination wedding took place at Trunk Bay Beach on the Island of St. John, USVI on July 14, 2021. The bride and groom were united in marriage by the brides brother, Major Jon Thomas ,USMC of Monterrey California. The best man was Garrett Fitzgerald, of Newton Massachusetts and the Maid of Honor was Cassidy Griffin of Manhattan New York. Both are good friends of the bride and groom. Jon, Cassidy and Garrett also graduated from SLU. Non traditional bridesmaids were Stephanie Skelly, sister of the groom of Malone, New York and Megan Thomas, sister-in-law of the bride of Monterrey California. Ring bearers were Jonathan and Jackson Thomas, nephews of the bride and the flower girl was Miss Marie Thomas, niece of the bride, all of Monterrey California. The wedding was a week long celebration of Matt and Jenny’s love for each other, with a few of Matt and Jen’s close friends and family members attending. Two very special people, who were unable to attend the ceremony were Matt’s Gramma, Helen Reynolds of Malone New York and Jenny’s Nana, Priscilla (Nana Pat) Hartley of Plainville Massachusetts. Matt is a partner with New York Life insurance Company in Waltham Massachusetts, and Jen is an Area Manager for Core Power Yoga and oversees the operation of three studios in Boston. The couple resides in Newton Massachusetts with their two cats, Muenster and Catsby.
