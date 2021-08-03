Cancel
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.03.21 Petty Revenge

By Reid Allen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article08.03.21 Petty Revenge.. (Intro) Leo Season (Topic) What’s the pettiest thing you’ve done for revenge? (Dirty) DaBaby issues another apology. Coachella cofounder announces upcoming headliners. Coco defends breastfeeding her five year old. (5TYNK) Portland & Lewiston schools release face mask policies. 2 Portland restaurants require vaccination for indoor dining. NFL mandating vaccination for all employees. Men’s USA Basketball advances to the semifinals. Simone Biles wins bronze. (Outro) Nik Caner-Medly talks TruSports & Summer Slam.

