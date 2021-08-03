(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.03.21 Petty Revenge

When I was in middle school, two movies dominated my brain: Twilight and Stick It, both of which I had digital copies of on my iPod. They were the only two movies on the device, and I’d watch them over and over when I was supposed to be doing homework. The former needs no introduction, but Stick It, the 2006 teen gymnastics movie, doesn’t have much of a cultural footprint. But when Simone Biles, the most decorated female gymnast of all time, pulled out of several Olympic events, I immediately thought of Stick It. Not only is it one of the few mainstream movies about gymnastics, but it tackles part of what Biles was dealing with: the intense mental toll the sport can take. It’s a movie about a naturally gifted gymnast who rebels against the rigidity and harshness of a sport they love that often doesn’t love them back.