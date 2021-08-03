Cancel
NBA

Houston Rockets agree to 4-year, $36 million deal with Daniel Theis

By Tim MacMahon
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenter Daniel Theis has agreed to a four-year, $36 million deal with the Houston Rockets, agents Michael Tellem and Aaron Mintz told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. The Rockets will use their $8.28 million trade exception created in the Victor Oladipo deal with the Miami Heat to acquire Theis in a sign-and-trade with theChicago Bulls, sources told ESPN. That allows the Rockets to keep their $9.5 million midlevel exception and creates a sizeable trade exception for the Bulls.

