Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood School five-star 2023 cornerback AJ Harris had a great visit to Clemson in June and will return this Friday his father Daniel tells 247Sports. "He told me that he wanted his mom to go visit Clemson, that is the only trip she didn't go on with he and I," the elder Harris added. "He said I want mom to meet anyone that she may before putting me in their hands."