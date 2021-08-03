MSF forced to withdraw teams from Cameroon’s North-West region
YAOUNDÉ/NEW YORK AUGUST 3, 2021—The international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières has been forced to withdraw its teams from the North-West region of Cameroon, an area severely impacted by years of armed violence between security forces and separatist groups. MSF has not been able to operate in the area since its programs were suspended by Cameroonian authorities almost eight months ago.www.doctorswithoutborders.org
Comments / 0