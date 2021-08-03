MSF forced to withdraw teams from Cameroon’s North-West region

“The jungle doesn’t want to let you go,” says 49-year-old Alejandro, who fled political and socioeconomic turmoil in Venezuela three months ago. He stopped first in Medellín, Colombia, but could not find work, so decided to migrate north to the US. It took Alejandro 10 days to reach Panama through the Darién Gap—a forested, mountainous, roadless region that connects North and South America. “You do not know which path to choose. You choose one and after a while you find yourself back where you started." He sits with his feet elevated to reduce the swelling caused by the rough terrain.