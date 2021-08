Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, has indicated that the publishing giant may return to launching a new Battlefield game every two years. Speaking during the company’s Q1 earning call overnight, Wilson was quizzed specifically if the military shooter franchise would return to its previous release schedule of a new game every two years. This has been the case since Battlefield 3, with a new game coming out every two years, although in the case of Battlefield 2042, it’s been three years since the last game.