Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin outflows from centralized exchanges surge to 100K BTC monthly

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin outflows from centralized exchanges have surged to their highest level year-to-date, with roughly 40,000 BTC being withdrawn over the past seven days. According to the Glassnode’s August 2 The Week On-Chain report, Bitcoin outflows have accelerated to a rate exceeding 100,000 BTC per month for just the third time since September 2019. The on-chain analytics provider estimates that just 13.2% of circulating BTC are currently held on exchanges — a new low for 2021.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Btc#Hodling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $562.07 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $562.07 or 0.01285181 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $10.57 billion and approximately $2.15 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Flash crash rattles gold markets as Bitcoin holds strong

Gold prices have tanked during the Monday morning Asian trading session, compounding losses accumulated over the past week. On August 9, the price of gold quickly fell to its lowest level since March as a flash crash drove prices below $1,700/oz. According to Tradingview, the price of the precious yellow...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

TA: Bitcoin Corrects Gains, Why Dips Remain Attractive To Bulls

Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the $40,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC tested the $45,000 resistance zone before it started a downside correction. Bitcoin gained traction above the $40,000 and $43,500 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $42,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Crypto Long & Short: How do you measure relative value in crypto?

Until recently, the manipulable “market cap” was nearly all investors had to go on when measuring the relative value of digital assets. More sophisticated yardsticks are emerging. Pop quiz: If Bank of America stock is trading at $39, and Wells Fargo’s shares are changing hands at $47, which one is...
Marketscodelist.biz

Bitcoin, Polkadot and Uniswap increases

Overall, the market capitalization is $ 1835 billion. With a market share of 45 percent, Bitcoin is at the top. In the past 24 hours, there was a trading volume of $ 133 billion. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 6 percent. This is how the...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH finds resistance below $3,200, slowly prepares to retrace?

ETH continued to rally yesterday. Resistance found below $3,200. ETH/USD set for a retracement. Ethereum price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as further upside could not be reached over the last 24 hours after resistance was found below $3,200. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to retrace later today and try to retrace some of the gains seen this week.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC moves to $45,000, rejects further upside?

BTC continued to rally yesterday. Resistance found around $45,000. BTC/USD is set for a reversal later today. Bitcoin price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow over the next 24 hours as further upside beyond the $45,000 resistance could not be reached. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to reverse over the next 24 hours and retrace some of the gain early next week.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PIXEL (PXL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $41.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin SV rocked by three 51% attacks in as many months

Bitcoin SV has been under the hammer of rogue actors in a series of attempted 51% attacks against the network. Where next for BSV?. Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision, the fork of another Bitcoin (BTC) fork, has for the third time in three months suffered a blockchain reorganization (reorg) attack. With a call to all stakeholders to mark the malicious network branch as invalid, Bitcoin SV (BSV) developers say the attacks have been repelled and all fraudulent chains identified.
Currenciessouthfloridareporter.com

Trade And Exchange Money For Bitcoins On Binaryx

Binaryx is a European cryptocurrency exchange, which specializes in the trading of financial assets and cryptocurrencies. It offers advanced functionality and streamlined tools to trade, buy, sell, and exchange bitcoins or other coins. What’s more, the platform has many products that transform the cryptocurrency exchange into a whole ecosystem where trading goes hand in hand with learning and monetizing crypto skills.
Marketsu.today

BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and DOGE Price Analysis for August 7

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Crypto Market Cap Taps a 2-Month Record as Bitcoin Touched $44K (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency market cap has registered a multi-month record as bitcoin skyrocketed to $44,000 and the altcoins are deep in green. The bitcoin bulls came to play once more and pushed the cryptocurrency to a new near three-month high of around $44,000. Most alternative coins have seen gains as well, with ETH closing down to $3,000. The total market cap added another $100 billion in a day.
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market makes dramatic comeback as BTC and ETH surge

Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market are continuing to swing after a good – and then bad – week.The value of digital currencies was sent soaring last week, amid reports that Amazon was planning to introduce bitcoin payments to its store. First a job ad showed that it was hiring crypto experts, and then another report said that the company was planning to support the technology before the end of the year.But it has since made clear that those reports were overstated and that, while it is interested in cryptocurrency, support for the technology is not likely this year.The price has settled around both $30,000 and $40,000 in recent days, as the market continued to vacillate up and down.The fluctuations in price also came after figures including Elon Musk continued to help push the technology and its value.He has recently reiterated that Tesla does one day plan to take bitcoin for its cars again – and research shows that his criteria for introducing it could soon be met.
RetailPosted by
HackerNoon

Is Bitcoin Going To Breach $100k in 2021?

After Bitcoin’s pretty spectacular and seemingly almost unstoppable run from late 2020 until April 2021, followed by the almost equally spectacular crash in May 2021, everyone’s question is: what’s next for Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market?. After all, most (if not all) prominent crypto YouTubers were proclaiming...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Miners are back and BTC price begins to show it

Bitcoin price is on a second attempt to retest $42,451 and breach it. The BTC mining industry seems to have stabilized as players continue to flourish. On-chain metrics support the bullish thesis, which might push the flagship cryptocurrency to $44,750. Bitcoin price witnessed an exponential growth after weeks of downtrend...
Marketsambcrypto.com

What Bitcoin’s S2F deviation means for its $100k projections

Bitcoin, at the time of writing, was seemingly on its way to recovery. As is always the case, a period of sustained movement always births the question – Can BTC touch $100,000? This is a crucial question, especially since according to some, the cryptocurrency should already be at or close to $100k.

Comments / 0

Community Policy