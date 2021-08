Sacramento County has become the latest county to issue a mask mandate in response to rising COVID-19 cases from the highly infectious delta variant. “The continued increase in cases is concerning — universal indoor use of masks is the least disruptive and most immediately impactful measure to take to slow the rate of transmission” Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said in a statement on Thursday. “Our best protection against COVID-19 continues to be the vaccine. We urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves, and their family and friends.”