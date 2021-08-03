California needs new direction, new leader: Letters

Re “Recall candidates present their visions for California” (Aug. 1):. In 1952, I came to Los Angeles to attend UCLA and remained to teach in the LAUSD, retiring in 1990. Throughout those years, it has been heartbreaking to watch the decline of our once-lovely state. From my perspective, after observing the string of governors of California at work, I can truthfully say that Gavin Newsom is the worst of them. He must be recalled, but it will not happen unless his fans stop deceiving themselves and admit that we are in worse shape than when Newsom was elected.