My fear is of being discovered as not being good enough. My fear is of being seen and judged as unworthy. Unworthy! The pounding of that word into my brain. It feels stamped in like an intricate typesetting — indelibly etched. This is the story of my life. Self-help tells me I should do something about my feelings of unworthiness. I had someone leave a comment on one of my posts recently and they were incredulous that I was okay with having moments of crazy. They insisted that I do something about them so I could experience change.