Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Caesars unveils new Caesars Sportsbook mobile app

gamingintelligence.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Caesars Entertainment has launched a rebranded and upgraded mobile sports betting app, which has initially gone live in eight US states. The new Caesars Sportsbook combines the company's sports betting assets under one brand, offering new product features and integration with Caesars Rewards, the...

www.gamingintelligence.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patton Oswalt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caesars Rewards#Smartphone App#Mobile#Caesars Sportsbook#Caesars Digital#Chase Field#Turtle Creek Casino#Caesars Entertainment Inc#Czr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
lineups.com

Caesars Virginia Sportsbook: Get $5,000 Risk-Free Bet Use Promo Code “LINEUPSRF”

Caesars Sportsbook is going to be a major part of the Virginia sports betting market following its launch. Caesars acquired William Hill, the U.K.-based company, in April 2021 and will rebrand the sportsbook as an extension of the renowned Caesars company. Caesars Sportsbook passes our editor’s 3-Point Check and is a fully legal and regulated sportsbook in the United States. It’s one of our favorite providers to sign up within the state of Virginia.
Financial ReportsCNBC

Caesars Entertainment CEO on earnings, outlook and launching sportsbook

Tom Reeg, Caesars Entertainment CEO, joins CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss the gaming company's latest earnings results. Caesars reported earnings of 34 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates by 52 cents, and revenue of $2.5 billion, also beating expectations. The company attributed its growth to a strengthening of the Las Vegas market as well as continued strength in regional markets.
Michigan Stateplaymichigan.com

Caesars Sportsbook Now Live In Michigan, Leaving William Hill Brand Behind

An iconic gambling brand is now live in the Michigan sports betting market. Caesars Sportsbook launched here Monday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean an additional option for Michigan sports bettors. The launch is actually a rebrand of the former William Hill Sportsbook. Caesars finalized a $3.7 billion purchase of William...
Michigan Statelineups.com

Caesars Michigan is Live! New $5,000 Risk-Free Bet Unveiled

You can always visit the Caesars Michigan sportsbook page to get all of the information needed regarding the promos and launch. You can also find a review on the page!. On Monday, Caesars Entertainment launched its new Caesars Sportsbook app, which combines all of its sports betting properties under one brand. In addition to seven other states, the app is now available in Michigan. As an official sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams, Caesars has made a massive play in the sports betting space and even recently announced its partnership with the New Orleans Saints to rename their stadium the Caesars Superdome. Caesars acquired William Hill in April to elevate its sports betting offerings, and the new Caesars Sportsbook takes all of the best elements of William Hill’s great platform. Our staff is thrilled about these recent developments, and we can’t wait to capitalize on the great promotions Caesars is offering.
Maryland Statelineups.com

Caesars Maryland: Sportsbook Guide & Projected Promo Code (August Update)

Maryland has been long waiting for online and mobile betting after they legalized retail sports betting back in 2020. That is now changed as Maryland has become one of a few states in 2021 to legalize online sports betting. Maryland is set to become a friendly operator state, allowing up to 60 online operators and 30 retail licenses. In-state college sports betting is also legal under these laws, meaning those in Maryland can bet on the Terps. The tax rate will be 15% for online and retail sportsbooks, with a $250,000 licensing fee. Those in Maryland have already been able to wager in retail sportsbooks, but now is the time for online sportsbooks to arrive.
milehighsports.com

Caesars Sportsbook Colorado Offers Biggest Risk-Free Bet Ever

Caesars Sportsbook Colorado has launched after a rebrand from William Hill and the app is offering a massive sign-up bonus to new users in honor of the event. New players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Colorado can make their first wager risk-free up to $5,000. Any losses will be refunded in site credit.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Caesars Sportsbook Is Live After Rebrand with Wild $5,000 Risk-Free Bet

Caesars Sportsbook is officially live and ready for action with the legal sports betting industry’s most aggressive risk-free bet offer. Earlier this year, William Hill US announced it would undergo a rebrand to the Caesars name, and with the process now complete, the popular sportsbook app arrives on the scene with a new look, new feel, and new promo offer.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Caesars debuts ‘new way to experience sports betting’

Caesars Entertainment has launched its “new way to experience sports betting” through a new Caesars Sportsbook which includes a ‘multi-million dollar comprehensive marketing campaign’. The operator’s new app is said to combine its sports betting assets under one brand anchored by an “easy-to-navigate” app that integrates mobile sports betting with...
Iowa Statelegalsportsreport.com

William Hill Tops Iowa Sports Betting Again Before Caesars Sportsbook Switch

During its last month before switching to Caesars Sportsbook, William Hill claimed the top spot in Iowa sports betting. On Friday, the Iowa Gaming and Racing Commission reported its July numbers for sports betting in Iowa, including the market-leading $28.7 million online handle for William Hill. That caps off a week that began with Caesars Entertainment rebranding William Hill sportsbooks to Caesars Sportsbook in most markets, including Iowa.
HobbiesTrendHunter.com

Dynamic Sports Betting Apps

Nevada-based hotel and casino entertainment giant Caesars Entertainment has launched a brand new mobile sports betting app that is designed to combine the thrill, rewards and bragging rights of conventional sports betting with the company's rewards program, allowing clients to earn leisure industry perks for their wise sports betting picks.
Gamblinglineups.com

Caesars Massachusetts Sportsbook Review & Launch Updates (August)

Caesars Sportsbook is partnered with one of the most innovative and highly-regarded gambling companies in the United States. It’s also very safe and reliable as it passes our Editor’s 3-Point Check Verification. Caesars is reportedly acquiring William Hill for $3.7 billion, which will boost its sports betting offerings. We expect it to grow into one of the top providers in the country as it continues to gain market share in new states. As Massachusetts embarks on a legal sports betting market, we expect Caesars to be in the mix as a provider in the state.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

10 more things Caesars should buy the naming rights to in New Orleans

Now that they have the Legislature’s blessing, the Saints and Caesars Entertainment have inked a 20-year “naming rights” deal, estimated to be worth more than $138 million for the Saints. It’s a pretty good deal for both parties (though not so much for the taxpayers who paid to build the place): Gayle Benson gets some walking around money, and Caesars gets a huge branding opportunity as well as revenue from events like Essence Fest, the Sugar Bowl and the upcoming Super Bowl.
New Orleans, LAElkhart Truth

Caesars, Saints ink Superdome naming rights deal

NEW ORLEAINS - The Saints and Caesars Entertainment Inc. have inked a 20-year deal that gives the Reno, Nevada-based casino operator exclusive naming rights to the Superdome, as well as greatly expanding the partnership between the two organizations with the aim of bringing more big sporting events and entertainment acts to New Orleans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy