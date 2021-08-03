Caesars unveils new Caesars Sportsbook mobile app

You can always visit the Caesars Michigan sportsbook page to get all of the information needed regarding the promos and launch. You can also find a review on the page!. On Monday, Caesars Entertainment launched its new Caesars Sportsbook app, which combines all of its sports betting properties under one brand. In addition to seven other states, the app is now available in Michigan. As an official sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams, Caesars has made a massive play in the sports betting space and even recently announced its partnership with the New Orleans Saints to rename their stadium the Caesars Superdome. Caesars acquired William Hill in April to elevate its sports betting offerings, and the new Caesars Sportsbook takes all of the best elements of William Hill’s great platform. Our staff is thrilled about these recent developments, and we can’t wait to capitalize on the great promotions Caesars is offering.