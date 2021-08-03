Cancel
A two-headed sea turtle discovered on a US beach.

Cover picture for the articleA small two-headed sea turtle was the surprising discovery made by Edisto Beach State Park volunteers while patrolling a South Carolina beach last Wednesday. During their routine inventory to check sea turtle nests, the group of patrollers and volunteers came across the special newborn, South Carolina State Parks said on Facebook. The park said it dug into a turtle nest three to five days after it began to show “signs of major emergence.”

