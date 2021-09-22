CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

By Christian de Looper
The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like.

If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating this article as we hear more about the upcoming phone. Here’s everything you need to know.

iPhone 14 design

The iPhone received a major redesign for the iPhone 12 , and we’re not expecting another redesign until 2023, which is when we expect the iPhone 15. It’s common for Apple to give the iPhone a major design refresh every three years. That said, if leaks are correct, Apple will seriously refine the design of the device for the new series.

We know that Apple has been working on ways to shrink the notch down a little. The iPhone 13 series already has a slightly smaller notch. But, it’s possible that the 2022 iPhone will get an even smaller one. Or, no notch at all. Leaker Jon Prosser notes that at least one iPhone 14 model will get a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera, in place of the notch. It’s currently unclear if that look will be on just “Pro” models, or standard models too. According to Prosser, the Pro models will have Face ID tech under the display.

This is corroborated by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggests that Apple may finally do away with the notch altogether, at least for the higher-end Pro models.

The back of the phone may end up being a little different too. According to Prosser’s leak, the Pro models will get a flush camera array, doing away with the large camera bump that we’ve seen on recent iPhone models. Around the edges, the phone may end up getting iPhone 4-style round volume buttons, and there will likely still be a Lightning port on the bottom of the device.

Other small tweaks may show up too. Apple has been experimenting more with colors for the iPhone, and the iPhone 14 may have a unique color or two. And, the camera layout may change — it changed for the iPhone 13 , and it could change again in 2022. According to an investor note from JP Morgan Chase , Apple will make the Pro models from a titanium alloy, which will make them stronger than previous-generation models.

Apple may also change the lineup of the iPhone. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple will do away with the “Mini” model, and only offer two sizes — 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches. That may still allow the company to offer four iPhones. So, for example, there could be an iPhone 14 , iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It’s important to take all of these rumors with a huge grain of salt — we’re still a year away from the release of the iPhone 14, and the design could still change.

iPhone 14 specs

The device will likely represent a spec bump over the iPhone 13. While the iPhone 13 offers an Apple-built A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 will get an A16.

Originally, it was thought that the A16 would be built on a 3nm process, however reports from Seeking Alpha note that TSMC has confirmed a delay in 3nm chip production. In other words, the 3nm process may not be available in an iPhone until the iPhone 15.

It’s also possible that the phone will get a little more RAM. Apple doesn’t really publish how much RAM it includes in its iPhones. Extra RAM, however, would allow the phone to remain good at multitasking, and better support larger apps and games.

iPhone 14 display

The biggest change to the iPhone’s display in years has shown up in the iPhone 13, with the addition of ProMotion, or a 120Hz refresh rate, to the iPhone 13 Pro models . But the iPhone 14 could change that. In other words, it’s possible that it could come to lower-end models. A report from The Elec notes that both Samsung and LG may supply displays for the iPhone 14 series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAWRI_0bHfDZve00

Apple could also start improving on the iPhone’s display resolution. Most phone manufacturers include at least 1,440p displays in their high-end phones, but the iPhone 12 still has a 1,170p display.

The 2022 iPhone may represent a comeback for Touch ID on the iPhone too. Reports indicate that Apple is planning on bringing in-display fingerprint sensors to the iPhone series. Early reports suggested that the tech might come to the iPhone 13, however that didn’t end up happening. Recent rumors note that it will likely come to the iPhone 14 instead.

iPhone 14 camera

The camera on the iPhone 14 will also likely get a few tweaks. For the iPhone 13 series , Apple is expected to bring the larger sensor on offer by the iPhone 12 Pro Max to lower-end models. So what could Apple do in 2022? Well, we’re not quite sure yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227BwU_0bHfDZve00

It’s entirely possible that Apple could bring more cameras to the iPhone 14 series. Some smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, have brought quad camera systems to their high-end phones. We could see Apple do the same. Perhaps it will bring a third camera to the lower-end devices, and a fourth to the Pro model.

According to a note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 series may have 48-megapixel main cameras, seriously upping the resolution over the 12-megapixel cameras still on the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14 pricing and release date

The iPhone 13 was just announced, so it will likely be around a year before we see the iPhone 14. Apple usually unveils new iPhone models around September, and we don’t expect that to change any time soon. So, the series could be released in September 2022.

But what about pricing? Well, if Apple does do away with the “Mini” device, and keeps the pricing of the standard phone, then we could have an iPhone for every $100 increment from $800 to $1,100. In other words, the iPhone 14 could cost $800, the iPhone 14 Max $900, the iPhone 14 Pro $1,000, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,100. We’ll have to see if that ends up being the case though — these prices are based solely on speculation.

The post Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more appeared first on BGR .

