‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Starts Filming After COVID Shutdown

By Claire Epting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bridgerton has resumed filming following a shutdown due to COVID-19. Back in July, production halted after two positive cases were discovered on set. Now, after weeks of indefinite waiting, Variety has confirmed that the show has completely picked back up again. “We are back under way. We had to delay...

