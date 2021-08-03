‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Starts Filming After COVID Shutdown

It’s time to tighten up those corsets and fit into those puffy ball gowns again. Bridgerton is not going anywhere any time soon. The hit Netflix original series is returning for a much-awaited season 2 that is set to make more hearts flutter, and satisfy more of those period drama fantasies. The eight-episode first season premiered in late 2020, and has since been the talk of the town. It is based on the bestselling series of romance novels by Julia Quinn under the same name, and is set in early 19th-century England. The story is brought into small screen life by creator, Chris Van Dusen (Scandal), and produced by the famed Shonda Rhimes, who is the brains behind the highly successful television dramas, such as Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, and Grey’s Anatomy. The series was so well-received by the public that it was able to smash records like no other. It reached the top 1 spot on Netflix in 76 countries, and is now branded as Netflix’s most-watched original series ever, with viewership hitting a whopping 82 million households during its first 28 days online. There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned romance paired with attractive English accents to seal the deal.