Kim Kardashian is facing legal trouble (again) over her brand name SKKN

If you're keeping up with Kim Kardashian on Instagram, you know her life on one level isn't all that different from yours. Her account includes selfies in the mirror, pictures of her cars, and plenty of vacation pics and photos of her children. On second thought, Kim K. appears to spend way more time on the beach than most of us. And while a Dodge Grand Caravan would be a sensible option for a mother of four, Kardashian's Instagram shows her alongside a Lamborghini covered with the same lamb's-wool-like material featured in her multi-million-dollar clothing line. Maybe we can't relate in every way to the Kardashian who actually made the Forbes billionaires list without cheating. Still, those kid photos make Kim Kardashian eminently relatable.