Kim Kardashian is facing legal trouble (again) over her brand name SKKN

By L Singh
thebrag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian has been served a cease and desist letter by a Brooklyn-based business that claims her brand name, SKKN, is not original. We’re no strangers to Kim Kardashian landing herself in hot water over names. Anyone remember the “Kimono” fiasco of 2019? Following intense backlash after trying to rename her brand ‘Kimono’, she ultimately settled on the name ‘Skims’ (which, by the way, is the official provider of underwear for the U.S. Olympic team at the Tokyo Olympics).

