Source: Philadelphia 76ers, Andre Drummond agree to 1-year deal

The Los Angeles Lakers center rotation was a pain point for them during the 2020-21 season as they lacked a true force in the middle of the paint. Although Marc Gasol provided spacing and playmaking and Montrezl Harrell gave the Lakers scoring and energy on a nightly basis, neither big was well-equipped to block shots or catch lobs. Los Angeles looked to remedy the problem by grabbing Andre Drummond after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that experiment ended up being a bust as he could not do either.