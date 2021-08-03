Cancel
Source: Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan finalizing sign-and-trade deal

The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a sign-and-trade deal to acquire San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday. DeRozan will sign a three-year, $85 million contract with the Bulls when the NBA's free-agency moratorium is lifted Friday, according to the source. San Antonio will receive forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu from the Bulls as well as a future first-round pick, the source said.

