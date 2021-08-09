Cancel
Parents need this checklist to help make the in-person learning transition smooth for students

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvMko_0bHeY2sY00

Class soon will be back in session in school districts across North Texas.

While districts lay out plans for in-person learning, students making the transition from virtual classes may need special support from parents, according to Chappel Billings, a former teacher and school administrator who is the director of digital learning and technology innovation with Education Opens Doors .

Billings shared advice for parents and students making that transition during a recent segment on WFAA Academy .

What should parents of teen students expect during the transition back to in-person learning?

BILLINGS: Every child is different. Reflect on their use of coping skills and response to remote learning during the pandemic.

It may be a period of uncertainty as students navigate a learning environment, especially if they were fully virtual. Students are not only navigating new physical spaces, they are meeting new teachers, classmates and responding to new routines and expectations in a COVID-19 recovery environment.

Some students may experience a sense of anxiety. Establishing and reestablishing friendships may be important to them. Because some students may have experienced social isolation during the pandemic, those social connections or friendships were lost or never established during virtual learning.

Some students may also be concerned about their safety in this environment.

“Normalcy” is going to look different this year.

Students will have to process, and in some instances, come to terms with the fact that things are not as they remembered them to be.

Some students may also feel a sense of excitement. To return back to their physical school buildings, interact with their classmates, participate in extracurricular activities, etc.

As a parent, what can I do to better prepare my student for transitioning back to in-person school?

BILLINGS: We all have lived through and are still living through a pandemic. We learned a lot last year about the education system, access, student mental health and a number of other things, so I would say don’t let those learnings fall to the wayside.

Stay involved and connected with your children’s teachers. Regularly check-in with them to see how your child is doing.

Support your child as an individual based on what you learned through your virtual learning experience.

Provide mental health and wellbeing check-in chats.

Ask them questions about how they are feeling about the return to school.

Ask them what excites them and what concerns them.

Provide coping strategies for your child if they find themselves experiencing anxiety during the day.

Role-play social interactions like making new friends.

Continue to focus on safety measures.

Prepare them for the physical environment: Virtual school tours, maps and encouraging them to talk to classmates who may have already gone back to in-person learning.

Review the COVID-19 recovery policies in their districts with them so they can know what is expected of them.

Walk through their school schedules with them. They may look a bit different than what they are used to. The day will most likely be more structured. You can’t run to the fridge when you want a snack anymore.

How can I best support my student at home?

BILLINGS: Focus on checking in on your child, how they feel and how the transition is going.

Set at home schedules and/or routines.

Carve out time for homework.

Carve out “me” time for your child.

Balance at-home responsibilities with reacclimating back to school, whether that's extracurriculars, after-school tutoring, etc., with chores.

Keep a calendar, digital or printed, of important dates for each child.

What are the top 3 things parents can do to stay connected to their students and help them be successful knowing the learning landscape has changed?

BILLINGS:

  1. Talk to Your Child: Ask your child pointed questions about how they feel and how they are doing with the transition.
  2. Stay Connected with Teachers: Keep the lines of communication open. Ask the teacher about how your child is doing socially-emotionally and academically. Ask how you can support them at home.
  3. Maintain Positive Pandemic Behaviors : Challenge your student to think about what worked well for them during the pandemic and challenge them to figure out ways to potentially maintain some of the positive aspects. Try to ease into things instead of going from 0 to 100 (join 1 club/sport as you go back vs multiple, keep the tutor you had during the pandemic but go fewer times a week, etc.)

EducationAOL Corp

6 high-school students on virtual learning in the pandemic

There's no denying education has been upended amid the coronavirus pandemic. For most of 2020, once-bustling hallways were silent; classes, proms, and graduation ceremonies were canceled or held online, with millions of students denied rights of passage that generations past cherished. Yahoo Finance spoke with six students from White Plains...
EducationPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

5 simple tips for parents who will still be co-teachers when kids go back to school

COVID-19 undoubtedly changed K-12 classrooms for the near future. When school resumes in the fall, even if education returns to pre-pandemic “normal” – with students attending classes all day and in person – teachers are likely to use more online tools and virtual resources than they did pre-COVID. The push into remote learning due to the pandemic opened up resources and opportunities that many schools might not have used before the pandemic. This has led to rethinking the K-12 education system as a whole and how online learning can continue both when students are in school or studying at home.
EducationPhys.org

COVID-19 and the return to school for K-12 students

To put it lightly, going back to school is looking complicated for K-12 students in the U.S. As they prepare to enter their third consecutive school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some schools in the south starting classes this week, the perpetual clashes over masking and vaccines are now compounded by new concerns over variants and transmission. Some districts are considering extending hybrid and online models, and questions remain over how to overcome all of the losses—academic, social, and emotional—the pandemic has wrought.
EducationFast Company

Students lost 5 months in math, 4 in reading during the pandemic

In a year of remarkable challenges, the education progress of American schoolchildren took a substantial hit, with more than a quarter of a year’s learning lost. A recently published McKinsey analysis, which compared the assessments of 1.6 million elementary school-age children in 2021 with the same assessment results in 2017, 2018, and 2019, shows students lost four months of learning, on average. According to the results, students fell behind by five months in math and four in reading, overall. The analysis notes that the learning loss could be attributed to a matter of “almost . . . no new content” learned in the last few months of the 2019-2020 school year (which was most likely experienced virtually), coupled with a slight step backwards during a “summer slide,” and a less-efficient learning rate during the 2020-2021 school year.
Educationkingsburyjournal.com

Back to school for students, teachers and parents

It’s back-to-school season; a busy time filled with excitement for students and teachers, as well as parents eager to snap those “first day of school” photos. The outpouring of positivity for students at every grade level has always been a great way to kickstart the school year. With that positivity...
Johnson City, TNwjhl.com

Virtual learning or in-person? Parents make tough decisions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Johnson City Schools prepare to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, some parents are choosing different options instead. Elizabeth Ortiz, a Johnson City parent, said she doesn’t want to send her 6-year-old, Ava, to school while the Delta variant is rising, vaccinations are not an option for younger children and masks are optional.
Educationwcmu.org

Study finds some students, parents, teachers thrived with new curricula during pandemic

The Center for Public Research and Leadership at Columbia University released a study Tuesday showing that students, teachers and parents all thrived during the coronavirus pandemic when using high-quality, technology-based instructional materials. The center studied nine school districts in seven states, including Michigan. The findings are outlined in the study,...
El Paso County, COGazette

How to help students transition back to classes post-pandemic

If last month’s Amazon Prime Day sales are any indication, families are primed to shop for students returning to classes. Amazon reported that Prime members globally purchased 1 million electronic tablets, 1 million headphone sets, 600,000 backpacks, 240,000 notebooks, 220,000 Crayola products and 40,000 calculators during its June 21-22 blowout.
Educationocmomblog.com

Role of a School Social Worker for the Development of Students

The school provides an educational experience for children. Depending on the child’s background, the school might be a safe space or a terrible and threatening place. Crayons, brightly colored walls, and pictures of bulletin boards can bring joy or fear to children. The best teachers understand that to reach their students; they must implement a variety of strategies. The same goes for the best social workers-they use a diverse set of abilities and expertise to help students in different ways. To enable students to succeed in education, school social workers promote activities and therapies that boost students’ motivation. They help them to learn and feel connected to their school environment. Students, parents, and academic institutions all benefit from the services of a school social worker. They can assist children and adolescents in overcoming different challenges that could hinder academic and social success. They are working to make sure that all students are prepared and capable of addressing the needs of an educational system. School social workers bring specialized knowledge and skillsets to the education system and the student services team.
Mashpee, MAcapenews.net

Summer Genius Academy Helps Transition Mashpee Students For Fall

A paper airplane contest, Morse code scavenger hunt, cake-baking experiments and self-taught piano lessons are only a few of the passion projects students from kindergarten to grade 8 are pursuing in the Mashpee Public Schools’ Genius Academy this summer. Inspired by Google’s 80/20 Genius Hour, this no-cost, in-person learning program has been running Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:30 AM to 12:15 PM since early this month, preparing students to transition into a closer-to-normal school year.
Cleveland, OHnortheastohioparent.com

Helping Kids Transition Back From Virtual to In-Person School

Going back to school after a long summer is never easy, but after a year and a half at home due to a worldwide virus, it’s even harder. Students all over the world are preparing their return to in-person learning while still coping with the consequences of the pandemic, including lessened social skills, mental stress, social anxiety and challenges to learning because of remote classes.

