KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Men’s Basketball received the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2020-21 season. To receive the honor, a team must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better for the 2020-21 academic year. Fort Hays State and Central Missouri were the only two programs from the MIAA to receive the honor. A total of 253 teams in NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA, and two-year colleges received the honor.