Slipknot paid tribute to drummer Joey Jordison Friday, just days after the founding member’s sudden death at the age of 46. The metal act posted an eight-minute video tribute to Jordison on YouTube, featuring footage of the drummer on stage and in interviews, plus candid behind-the-scenes clips and home videos of Jordison sans mask. As Jordison, who penned many of Slipknot’s biggest hits, says in an interview, “Each person who has bought one of our records, because our music is so personal, I have something in common with each one of them.” “I never studied songs; I just kind of fucked around with...