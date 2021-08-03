Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Video: Paper Route Empire, Key Glock, Snupe Bandz “Bandaid”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey Glock and Snupe Bandz put in work in the latest video off Young Dolph and Paper Route Empire’s Paper Route Illuminati. With the assistance of a female accomplice, Key Glock and Snupe Bandz are transporting bags of money and fanning dollar bills inside a trap house. roxenef. I made...

rapradar.com

Eva Adams
Key Glock
#Paper Route Empire#Paper Route Illuminati#Yuio
