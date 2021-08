As we work together to counter the forces of violent hatred, we must also commit to ending the plague of gun violence that steals innocent lives. To the families of the 23 souls lost on this day two years ago in El Paso, Jill and I send you our love. While our losses are not the same as yours, grief is universal. We know the pain of today may still feel as fresh as it was when you first heard the news, knowing all that you lost can never be replaced.