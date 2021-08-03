He Came To America Looking For Stardom — And Found It As A Waldorf-Astoria Bellhop
We have a story now about a man who passed away last month. His name was Jimmy Elidrissi, and he was so much more than the guy who took your bags at the famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York. For more than half a century, he made guests feel at home, including seven presidents. And when he retired, he was believed to be the longest-serving bellhop in Manhattan. NPR's Rosemary Misdary reports.www.npr.org
