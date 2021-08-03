WinnDevelopment and Westmass Planning Early 2022 Construction Start For Mixed-Income Housing Development Inside Mill 8 at Historic Ludlow Mills
LUDLOW, MA – Westmass Area Development Corporation (Westmass) and WinnDevelopment announced that with state financing now in place, construction is expected to begin in early 2022 on a $29.9 million project to transform the landmark Mill 8 at the historic Ludlow Mills complex into 95 mixed-income apartments for adults 55 and older and a center for supportive healthcare services.bostonrealestatetimes.com
Comments / 0