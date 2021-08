Ahead of any announcement from Apple, the Eurasian Economic Commission has added details for two new Mac models, plus the "Apple Watch Series 7." Apple devices have to be registered in the EEC regulatory database before they can be sold in that territory, so a listing there is always an early sign of a release. It is not a certainty, nor is there a typical timescale between listing and launch. — However, typically an EEC entry will be only weeks ahead of an Apple launch. The database is also extremely concise, with no more than an internal Apple model number, and the briefest of descriptions.