Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Startup Launches Career Connector to Help Job Seekers Land Roles that Pay What They Deserve

By fyrstgen
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

St. Louis, Missouri: Fyrst Gen LLC launched the Career Connector, a first-of-its-kind platform that connects job seekers from diverse backgrounds to junior and mid-level roles that pay salaries they deserve. The Career Connector is a seven-minute quiz that factors in needs, years of experience, and relevant industry to calculate the right salary range and provide a new way to connect with recruiters.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Job Seekers#Productivity#Fyrst Gen Llc#The Career Connector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
JobsForbes

What Is The Great Resignation And How Will This Affect Job Seekers?

Career coach and LinkedIn expert (Linked Into Jobs); author and founder of The Job Search School. Learn how to find your dream job. There has been a major, unexpected shift in the workplace that has left everyone scratching their heads. After a year filled with shutdowns, economic uncertainty and record-breaking unemployment levels, a massive change took place that no one could have anticipated: People are quitting their jobs.
Lawrence County, OHThe Daily Sentinel

‘Virtual Career Fair’ planned for job seekers, businesses

OHIO VALLEY — To aid local businesses in recovering from the effects of COVID-19, The Ohio Southeast Economic Development, OhioMeansJobs Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence County, Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, and Gallia County Economic & Community Development are hosting “OH•Zone, a Virtual Career Fair,” on Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Herkimer, NYRomesentinel.com

Workforce Development Board offers help for businesses as well as job seekers

UTICA — The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties announced services to help businesses search out and attract talent, fill open positions, and upskill employees. Free or low-cost services and funding are available to help offset the costs associated with hiring and training:. Free...
Montgomery County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Job seekers’ market brings better pay amid the Great Resignation

Workers gaining more power, discovering what their skills are worth. A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs, creating even more heat in a sizzling labor market where companies desperate to fill positions are raising pay, offering signing bonuses and dangling remote work options. “It’s a job seekers’ market,”...
JobsSFGate

Claro Analytics Launches Free Tool To Help Recruiters Connect With Job Seekers

NASHUA, N.H. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Claro Analytics, the leading Labor Market Analytics platform, today announces the immediate availability of Job Seeking Sonar™, a free tool that helps recruiters and HR professionals connect with potential candidates on LinkedIn, the world’s largest social network for job seekers, professionals and businesses. Job...
Collegesbeardstownnewspapers.com

LLCC Career Services launches online job board

Local and regional employers with jobs available are invited to post them on a new online job board offered by Lincoln Land Community College Career Services. The LLCC job board aims to connect LLCC students and alumni with available jobs in the community. Benefits to employers include free registration, unlimited job postings and direct access to LLCC student and alumni job seekers. The…
Economybizjournals

The St. Louis startup ecosystem at a glance

Want to stay ahead of who & what is next? Sent twice a week, the Beat is your definitive look at St. Louis’s innovation economy, offering news, analysis & more on the people, companies & ideas driving your city forward. Follow The Beat.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

2021 Career Expo to link job seekers with top Hawaii employers, face-to-face

Career Expo 2021 returns to the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall Wednesday as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Presented by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and U.S. Vets, Career Expo 2021 promises to “directly connect Hawaii employers providing serious opportunities to serious job seekers in-person,” according to the organizers.
San Antonio, TXfox38corpuschristi.com

Career Connections Town Hall to help you find a job in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - News 4 and FOX San Antonio hosted a Career Connections Town Hall to help you find jobs right here in the Alamo City. Several local employers, including Baptist Health Systems, Goodwill, Workforce Solutions Alamo, will tell us about the positions they have open, what you can do get hired and training for those jobs.
Jobsgoodwin.edu

Highest-Paying Management Jobs You Can Land with an MSOL Degree

Do you aspire to move up the professional ranks and achieve a high-paying management position? Good news! With the proper training and education in hand, top-tier management jobs are an attainable goal. Here are some of the highest-paying management jobs you can land with a Master’s in Organizational Management (MSOL) degree in 2021.
EconomyTechCrunch

What’s the board’s role in an early-stage startup?

Startup founders frequently ask me about the role of a board of directors. A board can be a crucial asset in an early-stage startup. Here’s a framework for how it can help drive success at your company: Strategy, People, Image, Finance and Systems for compliance, or “SPIFS.”. What is a...
Trumbull, CTNew Haven Register

Trumbull job fair to benefit employers, job seekers

TRUMBULL — Area businesses and public and private agencies are joining forces to aid job seekers in not only finding employment but also providing tips on obtaining that desired position. The “Moving Forward Regional Hiring Event” - featuring more than 50 businesses - is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9 from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy