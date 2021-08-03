St. Louis Startup Launches Career Connector to Help Job Seekers Land Roles that Pay What They Deserve
St. Louis, Missouri: Fyrst Gen LLC launched the Career Connector, a first-of-its-kind platform that connects job seekers from diverse backgrounds to junior and mid-level roles that pay salaries they deserve. The Career Connector is a seven-minute quiz that factors in needs, years of experience, and relevant industry to calculate the right salary range and provide a new way to connect with recruiters.www.stltoday.com
