Governor’s Policing Surge In Jackson May Not Prevent Violence, Address Causes
Parts of Mississippi’s capital city are seeing a “saturation” of state police that Gov. Tate Reeves promises will counter a spike in crime and violence that has worsened since the pandemic began. The governor is bringing in the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Capitol Police and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics officers to beef up patrols and drug enforcement inside the Capitol Complex Improvement District and along state highways, he said at a press briefing on July 15.www.jacksonfreepress.com
Comments / 2