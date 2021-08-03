Cancel
Limp Bizkit + Fans Pay Tribute to Joey Jordison

By Graham Hartmann
Rock 108
Rock 108
 4 days ago
Limp Bizkit took a short moment during their Iowa gig last night to pay tribute to Joey Jordison. After the crowd began to chant the late Slipknot drummer’s name, Fred Durst said some words about appreciating each day. Limp Bizkit are currently touring with Spiritbox for one of the most...

Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas.

