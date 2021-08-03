Limp Bizkit + Fans Pay Tribute to Joey Jordison

It was announced yesterday that former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison (real name Nathan Jonas "Joey" Jordison) has passed away at the age of 46. A statement reads as follows:. "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46. Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."