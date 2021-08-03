BC Ferries apologizes after ferry-goers stranded waiting for non-existent sailing

Submitted by Washington State Ferries. Vehicle reservations for travel between late September and New Year’s Day on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes were released this week. Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, customers can secure their spot on sailings between Sept. 26 and Jan. 1, 2022. Customers can view the sailing schedules for these dates online at wsdot.com/ferries/schedule/default.aspx. Reservations can be booked online at https://secureapps.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/reservations/vehicle/default.aspx?op=Make+reservations, or by calling 206-464-6400 and speaking with an Information Agent. Customers can also call that number should they have questions or need additional information. Please note that international service to and from Sidney, British Columbia, remains suspended. However, if the service to Sidney is restarted, WSF will announce in advance when those reservations will be made available.