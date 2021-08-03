Lady Rocks Golf Runner Up at HSE Invite

The Westfield Girls Golf team shot a team score of 285 which was good enough for a runner-up finish at the HSE Invitational. Leading the team was Sam Brown with another under-par round 68. Brown tied for the low individual but finished second in a playoff. Allie Hildebrand had a fantastic day shooting even-par 70 and a personal low for her. Hildebrand would finish with 5th place individually. Sophie McGinnis finished with an impressive 73 and a top ten finish. Brette Hanavan finished with a 74 and a top ten finish. Addi Kooi rounded out the top 5 with an 80.