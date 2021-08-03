What to have at home if you or a family member has COVID-19—including the delta variant
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As the delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., COVID-19 infections are once again on the rise. While vaccine efficacy is still strong against the delta variant—remaining effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization—mild symptoms caused by a "breakthrough infection" can still happen, especially in areas of high transmission.www.palmbeachpost.com
Comments / 0