What to have at home if you or a family member has COVID-19—including the delta variant

Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As the delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., COVID-19 infections are once again on the rise. While vaccine efficacy is still strong against the delta variant—remaining effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization—mild symptoms caused by a "breakthrough infection" can still happen, especially in areas of high transmission.

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

What should I know about the Covid-19 delta variant?

It’s the most contagious coronavirus mutant so far in the pandemic, but Covid-19 vaccines still provide strong protection against it. Nearly all hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. Still, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited the delta’s surge for its updated advice that fully vaccinated people...
Posted by
Becca Ballard

The COVID Delta Variant Has Arrived: What This Means

You probably have heard the rumors, or thought they were rumors at least, but the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 is explosively spreading. Fears of the unknown now with this new variant is threatening to throw restaurant owners, workers, and diners alike into further uncertainty.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Delta Variant Includes New Symptoms, Doctors Warn

As hospitals continue to address a new surge of coronavirus infections, experts warn of new symptoms from the Delta variant that the public should look out for. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported a drastic increase in the number of people getting infected with the Delta strain of COVID-19. With most of the patients being young and unvaccinated, doctors are stressing that the highly contagious strain exhibits different symptoms than those of the original virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthFast Company

Just how easily does the delta variant spread?

It lasted only a few seconds: One man walked past another man in a mall in Sydney. When officials later watched CCTV footage of the encounter, they saw that this was the only interaction between the two. But it was enough for one of the men, who didn’t realize that he was infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, to infect the other.
Florida StateNew York Post

Family turns funeral of unvaccinated Florida man into COVID awareness event

The family of a Florida man who died of COVID-19 last month is turning his funeral into a pandemic vaccine and testing event to raise awareness of the deadly virus. Marquis Davis, 28, died July 26 without fulfilling his last wish of getting a vaccine, according to a report. The business owner and father tested positive for COVID in late July and while he began to quarantine at home, he grew progressively worse, his wife told ABC News.
Omaha, NEWOWT

COVID-19 delta variant: UNMC doctor explains what you need to know

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an effort to show the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant, UNMC on Thursday unveiled animated simulations used as part of its work with the federal government’s first-responder training on how the virus infects people. Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the Global Center for...
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.

