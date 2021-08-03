Seguin Police offering ‘free’ drug reporting for drug dealers to eliminate the competition
SEGUIN, TEXAS — Police in Seguin are going above and beyond to help all businesses, even the illegal ones, but it’s for a good cause. Are you a drug dealer and tired of getting beat by the competition? Someone else on your turf and you don’t like it, or you want to take over someone else’s turf? Well, an anonymous phone call to the Seguin Police Department will solve all your worries away.clne.canyonlaketxnews.com
