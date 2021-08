Brenda D. Holder, 46, of Cleveland, born January 10, 1975, went to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Brenda lived life to its fullest every day, loved helping others, and never met a stranger. She left an impression on everyone she met. To know her was to love her. She loved to play sports and was an excellent sportsman. She was always the first one on the dance floor, and was so proud to be an employee of Jenkins’ Deli. She spent the majority of her life attending First Presbyterian Church in Cleveland.